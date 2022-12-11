How to watch the Browns vs Bengals game on Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns are on a business trip once again for a second installment of the Battle of Ohio against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland has stiff competition against the Bengals as quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to shake off the rust since being activated last week.

Watson is trying to do what he can to continue his growth. Game reps will simply have to come with time, but in terms of the game speed, well, Watson has found a way to work on that this week at practice.

The Bengals are looking to capitalize on a big win from last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Cincinnati has beaten them three times in a row.

Join the Browns Countdown team Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m on News 5 for pregame coverage. Jon Doss, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon will break down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

