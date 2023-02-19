'It's electric': Fans flock to FirstEnergy Stadium for Faceoff on the Lake, OSU-Michigan outdoor hockey game

CLEVELAND — Fans flocked to FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon—but it wasn't for a Browns game. Instead, hockey fans filled the stadium to watch Ohio State take on Michigan in the Faceoff on the Lake.

The rink, assembled in the center of the football field, welcomed the rival teams to compete in an outdoor game.

For many in the stands, it was their first time experiencing an outdoor game—some even having their first hockey experience in general.

"So this is my first college hockey game and this is incredible," said Sandra Vock, who drove more than four hours from Michigan to see her team play.

Others in the stands, like Will Glasper, were a little closer to home.

"I’m from Cleveland I go to Ohio State University. I had to come tonight," Glasper said.

The energy was palpable throughout the game, with fans bringing a buzz through all three periods.

"O-H" echoed through the stands with a resounding "I-O" in response every time a fan got the urge to start a chant. Both teams had plenty of support, but Ohio State took full advantage of being their home state.

"Oh my God It’s electric. It’s electric. Whenever anything’s on goal it’s bumping in here," Glasper said.

Four goals from Buckeyes' Cole McWard, Jake Wise, Tyler Duke and Stephen Halliday gave Ohio State the lead and then extended it. Michigan answered with two goals of their own, but the Buckeyes remained on top.

The event drew in 45,523 fans, marking the highest number of fan who have attended an OSU hockey game in school history.

FirstEnergy Stadium's first hockey game won't be the last with more games and events slated in the coming weeks.

