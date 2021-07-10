Benedictine grad and Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker comes home to host football camp

CLEVELAND — Miami Dolphins linebacker and Benedictine High School graduate Jerome Baker returned to his alma mater to host a free youth football camp Friday.

More than 100 campers attended the camp, where Baker directed some drills with the athletes.

Baker graduated from Benedictine in 2015 before playing football at Ohio State from 2015 until 2017. He was then drafted in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

“When you see Jerome and a big guy smiling like that and loves Northeast Ohio, loves Benedictine High School and loves the kids, you can tell he gets true fulfillment from coming back and giving his time," said Principal Ryan Rizner.

The Miami Dolphins and Baker recently agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $39 million, according to ESPN.

