Bickerstaff adds Luke Walton as assistant coach of Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers announced on Tuesday they have hired Luke Walton as an assistant coach.

Walton moves from his former head coaching roles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings to work under J.B. Bickerstaff in Cleveland.

“It’s rare when you can strengthen your staff with someone of similar experiences and a passion for the game of basketball,” said Bickerstaff.

The new assistant coach spent the last two years of his professional career on the court as a Cavalier during the 2012 & 2013 seasons.

The last time Walton was an assistant was with the Golden State Warriors from 2014 through 2016 under head coach Steve Kerr. During his time, he managed the Warriors during the 2015 and 2016 Finals against the Cavaliers.

