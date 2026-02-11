Canton McKinley boys basketball becomes 1st Ohio school with 2,000 wins

A lot of schools win games, but not many do it like Canton McKinley.

“Everybody loves winners. And that’s what they do here at Canton McKinley," senior Davey Thompson said.

And now, they have done just that 2,000 times.

“It’s a tribute to the players that came before me,” said head coach Sean Weatherspoon. “I’m just blessed to be in a position to help my team get there.”

Tuesday night, a 64-59 victory for Canton McKinley boys basketball against Hoover cemented the Bulldogs as the only school in Ohio history with 2,000 all-time victories.

"I came up through [the program], I had uncles, my dad, my cousins, I myself played here as well,” Weatherspoon said, who helped the Bulldogs win an OHSAA Division 1 State Title in 2005.

It took 126 seasons to get there, along with generations' worth of winning. The Bulldog's first win in this streak dates back to 1901.

"It’s the brotherhood as far as basketball is concerned,” Jay Keys, an assistant coach for the Bulldogs and a 1996 Canton McKinley graduate, said. “That passion can only be understood if you've been a part of it.”

And for Thompson, not only was he able to be a part of Tuesday night's historic moment, but so was his father, who played for Canton McKinley.

"It’s a family thing,” Thompson said. “When we get older, we'll be able to look back and tell our kids, grandchildren, that we was a part of the 2,000 win here at Canton McKinley.”