Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor spend evening at St. Edward-Glenville basketball game

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It's no secret that Cleveland Cavaliers superstar guard Donovan Mitchell loves checking out local high school basketball games any chance he gets. News 5 has covered him out in the community often over the years he's been here, and that continued Saturday as Mitchell and some other Cavs company got out to Lakewood to watch the St. Edward-Glenville game.

Mitchell was joined by rookie Tyrese Proctor to see the Eagles host the Tarblooders in a rivalry matchup. The two sat in the bleachers for some of the game and then moved for a better view with some baseline seating. They later met up with Cavs assistant Jawad Williams, who played high school basketball at St. Edward, and Cavs forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Spending a night off seeing young hoopers take the court is something important to Mitchell and his teammates.

"This is special, man. For me and obviously Tyrese and Nae'Qwan, who's pulling up, and obviously Jawad—this is what we do it for. We play to win, but also we inspire the community. The city shows so much love, so for us showing love back and kind of bringing it back, that's kind of what it's all about," Mitchell said.

Throughout the game, Mitchell and Proctor took pictures with fans, shook hands, signed autographs, and shared in some small talk with kids, parents, staff and just about everyone they could.

Groups of young kids, eager to meet Cavs stars, swarmed Mitchell and Proctor. They were welcomed in for a moment they won't soon forget.

"This is Donovan Mitchell signed, and I'm super happy I got this," said 11-year-old fan Xavier Maloof, grabbing his recently autographed No. 45 Cavs jersey. "It's really nice that he just goes to high schools to watch games, sign stuff."

Of course, having NBA players in the house for a high school basketball game caused plenty of excitement among the crowd, but the players on the court gave the Cavs players some excitement of their own in the Eagles' 70-64 win over Glenville.

"I didn't grow up in this. My dad grew up over in America. I had been over here a little bit, but any high school game I can get to I always try to come and watch because I love the environment and I love the game, so it's a good time," Proctor said.

And Mitchell, who on more than one occasion could be seen wide-eyed watching a kid lay down a nasty block or put up a deep three, was left impressed both by the game and the turnout for it.

"There's some talent out here, so I think the biggest thing is just we enjoy seeing it at that high-level basketball. It's a rivalry game too, and just to be able to see it at this level, to see a packed house, it's pretty special," Mitchell said.