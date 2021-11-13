Chagrin Falls girls soccer team wins Division II state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Chagrin Falls girls soccer team is headed home with some new hardware after winning the Division II state championship Friday.

Playing at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew, in Columbus, the No. 6 Tigers took on Cincinnati Wyoming at 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Wyoming led the Tigers in shots with 21 compared to the Tigers' 17, but both teams evened out with nine shots on goal. Chagrin Falls' keeper Peyton Gellin notched nine saves to keep Cincinnati Wyoming scoreless, but the Cowboys' keeper did the same.

After four scoreless periods, the game went to a shootout. With four attempts, Kate Bartlett, Elana McGinnis, Sarah Burgess and Gellin each made their shots. Cincinnati Wyoming missed two of their four attempts, sending the Tigers home with the win.

⚽️#OHSAA STATE SOCCER: Chagrin Falls defeats Cincinnati Wyoming 1-0 in penalty kicks (4-2) to win the 2021 Division II girls soccer state championship! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WjPMvFdLCk — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) November 12, 2021

Friday marked the girls soccer team's first state championship win since 1996 and just the second in school history.

