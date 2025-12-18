Cleveland Monsters to host 2027 AHL All-Star Classic

The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that they will be hosting the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic.

The All-Star Classic will span over two days, starting the evening of Feb. 7, 2027, with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition. The AHL All-Star Challenge will be held on Feb. 8, 2027, the team said. Both the skills competition and challenge will be at Rocket Arena.

“Cleveland stands as a pillar among historic American Hockey League cities, and the Monsters organization is one of our most successful franchises today,” Scott Howson, AHL president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are excited to be bringing our showcase event to Rocket Arena and the city of Cleveland in 2027.”

The festivities will also include the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony the morning of Feb. 8, the team said. Additional All-Star events will be announced at a later date.

Hotel Cleveland will serve as the official hotel of the AHL All-Star Classic, hosting both athletes and fans, the team said. Guests will be able to travel between the hotel and Rocket Arena through the indoor RTA walkway, which will be dubbed the “Road to the All-Star Classic."

“The City of Cleveland is proud to welcome the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement. “Hosting premier sporting events shows the world that Cleveland can deliver unforgettable experiences and is a city where sports, culture, and community come together. Fans and residents will not only get to enjoy hockey at the state-of-the-art Rocket Arena, but they’ll also experience the incredible amenities and vibrant neighborhoods, energizing our region's economy."

The All-Star Classic features top talent in the AHL, and according to the team, since 1995, more than 94% of All-Star participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League.

Cleveland and the AHL All-Star Classic have a rich history: the city hosted the inaugural event in February 1943, and the Cleveland Barons were represented in both the 1954 and 1957 All-Star Classics.

“Cleveland has a proud and storied hockey tradition and it’s fitting that in the midst of our 20th season we celebrate the return of the AHL All-Star Classic to our city in 2027,” Mike Ostrowski, Cleveland Monsters president, said in a statement. “Hosting an event of this magnitude is a true reflection of our passionate Monsters fans, whose incredible support has helped Cleveland lead the league in attendance for the past three years. We can’t wait to showcase Rocket Arena and our great city to the league, its top players, staff and Board of Governors.”

All-Star Packs are available for a limited time for fans looking to secure seats early. The pack starts at $49 and guarantees tickets to both the skills competition and challenge.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.