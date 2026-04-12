Columbus Aviators head coach arrested, charged with DWI in Texas

The head coach of Columbus's UFL football team, the Columbus Aviators, was arrested in Texas on Saturday, according to a report from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested by the Euless Police Department in Richland Heights, Texas, and charged with driving while intoxicated, the report stated.

Following his arrest, UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon sent a statement, saying Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley will handle coaching duties for the team's upcoming game.

“We are aware of an incident involving Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information. Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley will handle the head coaching duties for the Aviators game on Sunday.”

Ginn also posted a statement on X, saying he takes responsibility for the incident and is "committed to learning from this."

I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend.



I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard.



I understand the responsibility that comes with being a… pic.twitter.com/Z8d2o7Hr9H — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) April 12, 2026

Ginn is a Cleveland native who played at Glenville High School before becoming a receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2004.

The Columbus Aviators kicked off their inaugural season on March 29 and are scheduled to take on the Dallas Grenades in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday.

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