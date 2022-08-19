Gilmour Academy looking to brighten athletic season with historic installation of new lights at stadium

GATES MILLS, Ohio — History is in the making for a local academic institution.

Gilmour Academy is taking the athlete and fan experience to the next level with some major upgrades at its stadium.

For 75 years, Gilmour has only been able to host daytime athletic events.

That all changes Friday evening thanks to newly installed LED stadium lights.

It will mark the first night game in the school’s history — under lights — as the Lancers takes on Rhodes for the highly anticipated kickoff to high school football.

Gilmour officials say the 2022 athletic season has a bright future for a number of reasons.

However, the newly installed lights on Weber Stadium are a huge talking point.

They are LED, energy efficient and top of the line.

“It’s an absolute game changer. Football’s meant to be played in high school on Friday nights. We did our best and now that we have them —I’m so excited for our student-athletes,” said Sean O’Toole, Director of Athletics for Gilmour Academy.

Thanks to generous alumni, staff, parents, and outside donor, they successfully secured the funds for the nearly $500,000 upgrades.

“We’ve been just very blessed by the philanthropy and the loyal support of our alumni, our parents, our trustees and our community," said Kathy Kenny, Head of School for Gilmour Academy.

Over the last several years, the academy made some major changes to Weber Stadium. A new turf, track and other cosmetic enhancements were recently completed.

Playing under the lights is a dream come true though for the players, coaches and staff.

“It’s surreal, but I think this is a great experience for everyone,” said O’Toole.

Gilmour officials say they are truly grateful to the community members from the village of Gates Mills for their support in this endeavor.

They say the new lights are a self-contained operation.

“These are a far cry from the old stadium lights from the past that lit up a whole neighborhood. These drop the lights in a very confined footprint — right onto the field so we don’t have to worry about spillover," said Ray Murphy, Chief Advancement Strategy Officer Gilmour Academy.

Having the lights will now allow Gilmour to double up on practices and games into the evening hours.

The upgrades will benefit soccer, lacrosse, track and other athletic programs.

They will also improve overall safety in the area.

Gilmour’s historic first game under the lights against Rhodes is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

If you want to donate to Gilmour's campaign for additional upgrades, click here.

