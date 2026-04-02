Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Leviathan FC to host youth soccer clinic this summer

Club partnering with Ohio Assembly Plant to provide scholarships
New semi-pro soccer club name
Lorain County USL2 soccer team
Leviathan
New semi-pro soccer club name
Posted

The Lorain County Leviathan FC and the Ford Motor Company Ohio Assembly Plant are teaming up this summer to develop young athletes in Northeast Ohio.

This June, Leviathan FC will host a youth soccer clinic to promote community connections and active lifestyles among young athletes in the area.

The clinic will offer professional coaching, skill development sessions and mentorship opportunities.

In partnership with the Ohio Assembly Plant, young soccer players will have access to the game regardless of financial circumstances, through scholarships for the clinic.

“We founded the Leviathan to make high-level soccer accessible to every family in Lorain County,” Leviathan FC Chairman Andrew McDonnell said. “This partnership is a great reflection of Ford’s commitment to the community. Many organizations talk about community — Ford lives it every day. Their team has a true passion for Lorain County and the people who call it home. Together, we are making sure that any child who wants to play soccer has that opportunity.”

Dates for the clinic are unknown at this time. CLICK HERE to learn more.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.