Leviathan FC to host youth soccer clinic this summer

The Lorain County Leviathan FC and the Ford Motor Company Ohio Assembly Plant are teaming up this summer to develop young athletes in Northeast Ohio.

This June, Leviathan FC will host a youth soccer clinic to promote community connections and active lifestyles among young athletes in the area.

The clinic will offer professional coaching, skill development sessions and mentorship opportunities.

In partnership with the Ohio Assembly Plant, young soccer players will have access to the game regardless of financial circumstances, through scholarships for the clinic.

“We founded the Leviathan to make high-level soccer accessible to every family in Lorain County,” Leviathan FC Chairman Andrew McDonnell said. “This partnership is a great reflection of Ford’s commitment to the community. Many organizations talk about community — Ford lives it every day. Their team has a true passion for Lorain County and the people who call it home. Together, we are making sure that any child who wants to play soccer has that opportunity.”

Dates for the clinic are unknown at this time. CLICK HERE to learn more.