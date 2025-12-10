Lorain County's new semi-pro soccer team now has a name

The United Soccer League unveiled the winner of a fan vote on Tuesday for the name of Lorain County's new semi-pro soccer team.

The team's identity will be Leviathan FC, beating out Blast FC, Quarrymen FC and Lorain County FC. A leviathan is an ancient sea monster resembling a dragon.

In early November, the team became official when the league announced that Lorain County would host a new USL League Two club, with home games at ForeFront Field, the Lake Erie Crushers' stadium.

Lorain County home to new semi-pro soccer team

RELATED: Lorain County home to new semi-pro soccer team

Leviathan FC will face opponents from Toledo, Cleveland, and Akron as part of the USL's Great Forest Division in League Two’s Central Conference.

The team will be at the pre-professional level of the U.S. professional soccer “pyramid.” USL2 is two tiers below Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, like the Columbus Crew or Cincinnati FC.

Leviathan FC's season will kick off in early May and run through July. Tickets are on sale here.