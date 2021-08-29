Michigan beats Ohio 5-2 in championship game of Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.

Both teams are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship.

That was because international teams didn’t compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No team from Ohio has ever won the tournament, and the Buckeye state was not considered a favorite to do so this year.

