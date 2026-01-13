No Tennis in the Land in 2026: Organizers announce temporary downtown setup no longer sustainable

CLEVELAND — The popular Tennis in the Land tournament that brings world-class tennis to Cleveland each August will not be returning in 2026, organizers told supporters in an email. The note from Topnotch Management made it clear that it wasn't for lack of support, fans or sponsorship.

"You all are the reasons the tournament had five amazing years in Cleveland," it read.

The problem came with the cost and logistics of transforming downtown parking lots each summer into a tennis complex.

"Continuing to build and dismantle the venue each year is no longer economically sustainable without a permanent tennis facility and supporting infrastructure. As difficult as this decision is, pausing the event is the responsible choice until a permanent home for professional tennis in Cleveland becomes possible," the email read.

Before the 2025 tournament, its director, Kyle Ross, spoke to that point.

"It's just parking lots. Everything has to be built or brought in, locker rooms, we have to paint the courts. The good courts by Aug. 25, the courts will be back to a parking lot, which always kind of hurts my heart a little bit," Ross said. "I mean, they're parked on throughout the winter... I was on my hands and knees cleaning up some sort of winter salts that had gotten on one of the courts somehow. We deal with oil and hydraulic fluid, anything that can come from a vehicle."

Ross told News 5 at the time of their desire to see this tournament eventually in a more permanent venue.

"I always want to be an urban venue; I don't always want to be a temporary venue. And I think with this event, we have a path to build a permanent tennis facility in Cleveland."

In it's five year run in Cleveland, the tournament has had an economic impact of over $10 million and reached a television audience of millions worldwide.

In a statement, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which partnered with Topnotch in staging Tennis in the Land, told News 5 they're looking to continue that collaboration but did not speak specifically to their decision.

News 5 reached out to Topnotch about how long this hiatus might last, but did not hear back. Last August, though, they spoke to their vision for the future.

"You know we've been around for five years, and I'm really proud of that, but we're trying to be here for 30 as well," said Ross. A point echoed in their email to supporters. "We remain dedicated to bringing outdoor pro tennis to Cleveland each summer, and knowing there's an audience who dedicated themselves to supporting it will keep us on the path to do so."

