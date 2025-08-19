'Nobody can get me right like my dad': Ohio's Mr. Basketball chooses to spend senior season at home

Ohio's reigning Mr. Basketball was faced with a tough decision after spending the summer touring the country.

Marcus Johnson, a Garfield Heights senior and the country's 28th-ranked high school hooper, traveled to some of the country's most storied prep programs, all wanting him to finish his high school career with them.

"Definitely been busy, you know, also been fun, a great experience just to travel around the world," Marcus Johnson said.

Ultimately, he opted for something priceless: to spend his senior season alongside his coach and dad, Sonny Johnson.

"For him to say he wanted to stay here one more year is special because the money he turned down is pretty incredible, and what they're giving these kids nowadays is pretty special," Sonny Johnson said.

But for Marcus, he said it wasn't about the money. It was about finding the right fit. And now, the state's first-ever father-son Mr. basketball tandem is staying together for one more year, and one more run at what’s proved an elusive state title.

"Nobody can get me right like my dad, you know. So, me just leaving him my last year would've probably been tough, but I just feel like my decision here, staying here is better for me," Marcus Johnson said.