St. Ignatius Boys' Basketball Team wins state title for the first time in 23 years

The St. Ignatius Boys' Basketball Team won the OHSAA state title in 2001, and this past weekend, they did it again.

"We just did something that hasn’t been accomplished in 23 years here," Junior guard Quinn Woidke said.

On Sunday night, the St. Ignatius Wildcats defeated the Centerville Elks 66-56 in the OHSAA State Championship.

With a state title under their belt, this season has been special for the team, and senior forward Reece Robinson said it was the boys' bond that made it possible.

"We knew we could win this thing from the start of the season, and we knew we had to come together as a team," Robinson said. "Not just at the school, and we really bonded outside the court and that really strengthened us inside the court."

The team came together to accomplish something that had not been done in over two decades, and Woidke said he had been dreaming of accomplishing it since he was little.

"I've been an Ignatius kid my whole life, and when I was young, I've seen people hold trophies, cut down nets, and I've always dreamed of being there the one like one day and, you know, I finally got to do it this year," Woidke said.

The boys are now on spring break and are excited to return to school with their new hardware.

"It's an amazing feeling, you know, at the end of my high school career on a win like that," Robinson said. "Because not a lot of people could do that."

RELATED: St. Ignatius snags win over Delaware Hayes within the last 13 seconds, moving to OHSAA State Championship