STEM meets hardwood: Drones take over the court for an innovative basketball game

A basketball game at Public Hall on Tuesday wasn't played by people; it was played by drones.

Over 6,000 students from across Northeast Ohio packed the building for the Cleveland Charge's STEM Day during their game against the Windy City Bulls.

The purpose of the event was to show students the connection between STEM and sports.

STEM Day included various activities and learning opportunities, including a drone basketball game at halftime.

