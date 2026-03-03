Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
STEM meets hardwood: Drones take over the court for an innovative basketball game

Over 6,000 students from across Northeast Ohio packed the building for the Cleveland Charge's STEM Day during their game against the Windy City Bulls.
This innovative basketball game was played by drones
A basketball game at Public Hall on Tuesday wasn't played by people; it was played by drones.

The purpose of the event was to show students the connection between STEM and sports.

STEM Day included various activities and learning opportunities, including a drone basketball game at halftime.

News 5 Photojournalist Dave Colabine was there on Tuesday and caught all the action. Watch more in the player above.

