Next Man Up: Browns DE Isaiah Thomas is a proud girl dad who loves to cook, listen to Drake and go bowling

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who has worked to solidify himself as a reliable part of the defensive line when his number is called—and whose favorite memory so far came on Halloween night when he notched his first sack against the Bengals.

But off the field, Thomas is a spiritual man who enjoys a range of music from rap to country, throwing down in the kitchen and spending time with his family, which now includes a new little addition—his daughter Aubri.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Browns DE Isaiah Thomas

