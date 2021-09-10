Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about ... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters, their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who shared his story after practice as the grounds crew was mowing the field—similar to the way Elliott plans to mow down opposing offensive linemen in his second year with the Browns.

Elliott wasn't satisfied with his rookie numbers and has been working hard to make a bigger impact in 2021—all while remaining humble and making time for himself and the things he loves to do off the football team.

Watch below:

Next Man Up: Browns DT Jordan Elliott remains humble and hardworking early in his NFL journey

