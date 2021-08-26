Next Man Up: Browns guard Blake Hance is a small-town guy ready for big-time moments

Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about ... yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters, their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this new feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know guard Blake Hance, who made a name for himself -- and met some of his teammates -- last season in the Wild Card win against the Steelers.

He's a tough guy on the field, but off the gridiron Hance is a small town, laid back guy who just likes to unwind with some slow jams and a good nature trail.

Watch below:

VIDEO

