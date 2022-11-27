BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, who usually plays guard but after another injury at center has found himself in a new role. While he gets up to speed starting at center for the Browns, he's grateful to have supportive and helpful teammates alongside him through his journey.

Off the field, Froholdt, a Denmark native, loves to watch Tom Hanks flicks, is a huge Disney guy and had no shame in seeing "Frozen" with his brother as two grown men.

Watch the episode below:

Next Man Up: Browns OL Hjalte Froholdt is a Disney fan who loves 'Frozen' and Tom Hanks

