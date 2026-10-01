Next Man Up: Browns RB Jaleel McLaughlin has local football roots, enjoys working out and singing some Adele

BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

This week, get to know Browns running back Jaleel McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has Northeast Ohio football roots, playing at Notre Dame College in South Euclid before it closed, and finishing his college career at Youngstown State. Now, playing for the team down the street from where he played collegiately, McLaughlin is looking to make an impact on the Browns both on offense and special teams.

But off the field, McLaughlin takes pride in being a North Carolina native, naturally enjoying listening to some J. Cole, while also being unafraid to sing a little Adele.

You can watch the full episode in the player above.