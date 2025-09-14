Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Next Man Up: Crime shows, 'Turtle time,' and the secret to cornbread with Browns rookie DT Adin Huntington

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know the Browns' rookie Adin Huntington. He may be listed as a defensive tackle, but Huntington has spent time at fullback and has made plays on special teams, too. If you ask him his position, his answer is simple: "football player."
BEREA, Ohio — Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Cleveland Browns player you might not know much about...yet. As with every NFL season, depth matters—their number gets called, and suddenly, they're the most important guy on the field. We call this feature "Next Man Up."

In this week's "Next Man Up," get to know the Browns' rookie Adin Huntington. He may be listed as a defensive tackle, but Huntington has spent time at fullback and has made plays on special teams, too. If you ask him his position, his answer is simple: "football player."

But off the field, Huntington is obsessed with crime shows—including Law & Order: SVU (which had one of its stars at Browns training camp this summer). He also loves to cook and shares his secret to the perfect sweet cornbread. And he's got a new nickname here on the Browns that has his teammates saying "Turtle Time!" when he takes the field.

Get to know Huntington on and off the field in the player above.

