Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out of Super Bowl with left knee injury

LOS ANGLES — Los Angeles Rams and former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the field after suffering an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee while taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Beckham suffered the injury with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, dropping to the ground after a play and grabbing his left knee.

Trainers came on to the field and walked Beckham off the field and into the medical tent.

Last season, Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Browns. He tore the ACL while attempting to make a tackle following an interception thrown his way by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

After a surgery to repair the tear and months of rehab, Beckham returned to the Browns and played through Week 8 before pushing to be released from the team and succeeding. After his release in November, Beckham signed with the Rams.

Beckham's last injury was also against the Bengals, also while playing on a turf field.

After being checked in the medical tent, Beckham headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was listed as questionable to return and was ruled out in the third quarter of the game.

