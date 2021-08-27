Report: Cavaliers trade Larry Nance Jr.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big splash on Friday afternoon in the trade market, sending away popular big man Larry Nance Jr.

According to ESPN, Cleveland has traded with the Chicago Bulls for another big, Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen was a restricted free agent and has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $67 million contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

The Cavaliers will be sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trailblazers to complete the deal. The Cavs will also be sending a future second-round draft pick to the Bulls as part of the deal. Portland is sending Derrick Jones Jr. to the Bulls as part of the deal, according to ESPN.

Markkanen played in 51 games last season for the Bulls, starting 26 of them. He averaged 13.6 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the floor. That included a 40 percent mark from behind the three-point line on nearly six attempts per game.

Nance Jr. was acquired by the Cavs at the trade deadline back in 2018 from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Northeast Ohio native played 182 games in his career with the Cavaliers. In that stretch he averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds. He signed a contract extension to stay with the team in 2018. Nance, always popular, won the hearts of many Northeast Ohioans during the pandemic with his efforts to support local businesses.

