U.S men's national soccer team makes World Cup debut after 8 years, ties with Wales

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S men’s national soccer team had their first game in the World Cup Monday versus Wales for the stage group B teams.

The U.S managed to score a goal pretty early on at the 35-minute mark. The goal came from forward Timothy Weah.

Weah’s goal was assisted by Christian Pulisic. Pulisic managed to get the ball down the middle of the field where he was able to perfectly pass the ball to Weah, setting him up for a direct shot. Although the goalkeeper for Wales came out fairly close, Weah was smart to kick it in between him.

The team kept that 1-0 lead until the second half.

University of Akron’s DeAndre Yedlin stepped foot on the field at the 74-minute mark, coming in for defender Sergino Dest.

Close to the 80-minute mark, defender Walker Zimmerman hit Wales striker Gareth Bale in an attempt to get the ball. The play went to the VAR for review, and it was called for a penalty. Matt Turner, U.S. goalkeeper, calculated Bale’s aim correctly but the ball flew by the tips of his fingers and went in.

The game ended with a tie, 1-1.

Wales made seven attempted shots with only three being on goal and the U.S had five attempted shots.

The U.S was in control most of the game by having ball possession 58% of the time.

The next game for the U.S will be against England on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. EST. England is coming off a 6-2 win.

