University of Akron alumni joins U.S men's national team roster for World Cup

NEW YORK CITY — On November 9, the U.S national men's soccer team announced its 26-player roster. Among those names was a former defender for the University of Akron, Deandre Yedlin. He was called up again for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

This will be Yedlin's 2nd time going to a World Cup. He has been to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Along with playing for the U.S national team, he is also a part of Inter Miami CF—an MLS team in the U.S. This year, he was voted to the MLS All-Star squad.

Yedlin has made 75 appearances with the national team, some were in the Copa America, World Cup matches and international friendlies.

Yedlin is also known for his creative hair colors that make him stand out on the field.

The U.S team will be in group B with England, Iran and Wales.

The World Cup will kick off this Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on Fox Sports 1.

