Country singer Trace Atkins performing at United States Football League playoffs in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The United States Football League has announced the details for its inaugural playoffs in Canton.

The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is slated for a double-header on Saturday, June 25. The Philadelphia Stars will face off against the New Jersey Generals at 3 p.m.

The second game will take place at 8 p.m. between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

Additionally, Trace Atkins is set to perform between the games. Tickets are $15 for general admission and are valid for both games, including the concert.

The Championship game will take place on July 3 at Tom Benson as well.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on their website.

