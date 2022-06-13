Watch
SportsSports Coverage

Actions

Country singer Trace Atkins performing at United States Football League playoffs in Canton

Tickets for the day are $15.
USFL bringing biggest games to Canton.
Butch Dill/AP
Birmingham Stallions cornerback Josh Shaw (26) runs to the field before a USFL football game against the New Jersey Generals Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
USFL bringing biggest games to Canton.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:24:26-04

CANTON, Ohio — The United States Football League has announced the details for its inaugural playoffs in Canton.

The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is slated for a double-header on Saturday, June 25. The Philadelphia Stars will face off against the New Jersey Generals at 3 p.m.

The second game will take place at 8 p.m. between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

Additionally, Trace Atkins is set to perform between the games. Tickets are $15 for general admission and are valid for both games, including the concert.

The Championship game will take place on July 3 at Tom Benson as well.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on their website.

RELATED: USFL bringing semifinals, championship to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.