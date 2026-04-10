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TNA Rebellion at the Wolstien Center Saturday: 1-on-1 with Nic Nemeth

On Saturday, April 11, TNA takes over the Wolstein Center for its Rebellion pay-per-view, and a homecoming for Cleveland native Nic Nemeth.
TNA Rebellion at the Wolstien Center Saturday: 1-on-1 with Nic Nemeth
Nic Nemeth TNA Wrestling
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CLEVELAND — Total Nonstop Action wrestling has returned to Cleveland!

On Saturday, April 11, TNA takes over the Wolstein Center for its Rebellion pay-per-view, and a homecoming for Cleveland native Nic Nemeth.

The former TNA world champion and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, known as "Dolph Ziggler," takes on AJ Francis, with none other than Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar in his corner.

WEWS Sports Reporter Mason Horodyski sat down with Nemeth to talk about his upbringing in Cleveland, winning three MAC Wrestling championships at Kent State, and why Cleveland continues to be a hub for professional wrestling.

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