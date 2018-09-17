Urban Meyer issues another apology, says he regrets way he handled Zach Smith allegations

CLEVELAND - Urban Meyer is taking advantage of his return to the sidelines to let everyone know how sorry he is.

Again.

Meyer released a statement on Monday to praise the team and the coaching staff, which went 3-0 without him following his suspension for mishandling domestic abuse allegations made against former assistant Zach Smith.

“I want to be clear: I do not — never have and never will — condone domestic abuse,” Meyer wrote. “I’m working to make sure I do a better job every day as a leader.”

He says he regrets his "misstatement" about the allegations at Big Ten Media Days this summer and his “failure to adequately manage a troubled employee. It caused people to question my commitment to our cover value of treating women with respect, and it caused them to question my honesty. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Meyer issued an apology to Courtney Smith in August two days after he failed to acknowledge her directly during a news conference at which it was announced he would serve a three-game suspension. Meyer was criticized for displaying a lack of empathy during that press conference.