Urban Meyer issues another apology, says he regrets way he handled Zach Smith allegations

Kaylyn Hlavaty
10:56 AM, Sep 17, 2018
3 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on as they play the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half of the the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - Urban Meyer is taking advantage of his return to the sidelines to let everyone know how sorry he is.

Again. 

Meyer released a statement on Monday to praise the team and the coaching staff, which went 3-0 without him following his suspension for mishandling domestic abuse allegations made against former assistant Zach Smith. 

“I want to be clear: I do not — never have and never will — condone domestic abuse,” Meyer wrote. “I’m working to make sure I do a better job every day as a leader.” 

He says he regrets his "misstatement" about the allegations at Big Ten Media Days this summer and his “failure to adequately manage a troubled employee. It caused people to question my commitment to our cover value of treating women with respect, and it caused them to question my honesty. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Meyer issued an apology to Courtney Smith in August two days after he failed to acknowledge her directly during a news conference at which it was announced he would serve a three-game suspension. Meyer was criticized for displaying a lack of empathy during that press conference.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top