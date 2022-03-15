Walsh University hosting camp for 2022 U.S. Women's Tackle Football National Team in July

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — This summer, Walsh University in North Canton will host the training camp for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team, led by head coach Callie Brownson, who is the assistant wide receivers coach and chief of staff for the Cleveland Browns.

The training camp will be held from July 21 through July 27.

The camp will be open to fans and is free of charge to attend. More details will be announced later this spring.

Players from the team and the coaches will live on Walsh University’s 136-acre campus for the duration of the camp. The university features multiple gymnasiums for indoor practices as needed.

“Walsh University is pleased to welcome back the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team players and coaches to our North Canton, Ohio campus,” said Walsh University President Tim Collins in a news release. “Our facilities provide the ideal location for athletes to prepare mentally, physically and spiritually ahead of an intense football schedule.”

Following the practice at Walsh University, the team will fly from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Vantaa, Finland to compete in the 2022 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women’s Tackle World Championship from July 28-Aug. 8.

Walsh University is no stranger to hosting international football events. In the past 15 years, it hosted several USA Football and international events, and has served as the home and practice site for eight national teams competing in the 2009 IFAF Under-19 World Championship.

