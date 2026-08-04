WATCH LIVE: Cleveland's WNBA team is getting a name

CLEVELAND — It's been a long time coming, but Clevelanders will now have a name to cheer for at the city's WNBA games.

You can watch the announcement live in the player below around 10:30 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

This comes after the 2025 decision to bring women's basketball back to the city after 25 years.

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Cleveland wins bid for WNBA expansion team, bringing team back to city after 25 years

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The original Cleveland WNBA team, the Rockers, played in Cleveland from 1997 to 2003 before the franchise was dissolved after ownership fell through. The Cleveland Rockers brought women’s professional basketball to the city, and fans still remember the magic.

"We're big Rockers fans. We were sad when they left. We loved going to the games,” one fan told News 5's Nadeen Abusada.

Now, that energy is making a comeback with the announcement of a brand-new WNBA team. For these fans, they’re just ready to see women’s basketball return to the Land.

“I wanted to be part of our wonderful community, an extension of the good spirit of the people who live here something fun for families of all ages,” said another fan.

The team will play its home games at Rocket Arena in Downtown Cleveland, with the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence set to become the Cleveland WNBA team's exclusive training and practice facility.

Support for the WNBA in Cleveland has been widespread, from nearly 9,000 initial down payments for season tickets to founding partners signing on, like Progressive, which has claimed the sponsored patch chest and abdomen placements on the team’s jersey.

The WNBA's 16th franchise now has an identity. And not long after, Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, the two other cities granted expansion teams, will follow suit.