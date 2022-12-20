Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement says the incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved.

The department says McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station on Monday to give a statement about the incident.

McGinest posted bond and was released. It's not immediately known if he has an attorney.

McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.

