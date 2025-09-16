WNBA celebrates return to Cleveland at Rocket Arena

CLEVELAND — The WNBA is coming back to Cleveland.

Fans packed into Rocket Arena on Tuesday for a celebration to welcome back the WNBA to Cleveland in 2028. In front of a raucous crowd, team and league representatives were excited to be back for the first time since 2003.

“We look for markets that could deliver on three things,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “A committed ownership group, a passionate and dedicated fan base and a community that embraces the power of women's sports. And I'm happy to report Cleveland delivers on all three."

WNBA Cleveland also committed to hosting 28 unique activations designed for girls and young women across Ohio.

“Whether you're inside Rocket Arena or walking around Downtown, we want you to feel the energy,” said WNBA Cleveland President of Business Operations Allison Howard. “We want you to feel the connection.”

As for what the team will be named, Howard noted that they hope to have one by January or February 2026.

