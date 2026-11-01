Suspect in Stow Shooting Death Scheduled for Arraignment Monday Morning

STOW OHIO — The man accused of killing Larretta Allisson will be arraigned Monday morning in Stow Municipal Court on charges of Fellony Murder.

Pierre Wade, identified by Stow Police as Allisson’s boyfriend, wasthe subject of a BOLO (be on the lookout) notice to law enforcement on Friday, October 30th.

Wade was later located and taken into custody in Cleveland by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a handgun was located with Wade at the time of his arrest.

After booking, Wade was transferred to the Summit County Jail. His video arraignment is scheduled for 10:00am Monday.

