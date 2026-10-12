‘The Vote Is Sacred’: National tour stops in Cleveland to encourage voter participation

CLEVELAND — The Vote Is Sacred Tour made a stop in Cleveland Sunday, bringing faith leaders and community members together to encourage voter participation ahead of the November 3 general election.

The national tour, traveling approximately 9,000 miles, is focused on reminding eligible voters that their voices matter and that participating in the democratic process can help shape the future of their communities.

“We ask people to get a plan for voting and encourage others to vote,” said Reverend Thomas Bowen, general secretary of the Progressive National Baptist Convention.

Bowen said the tour brings together faith leaders from different traditions to stand up for voting rights and encourage civic engagement.

Organizers say the message is especially important as Ohio voters prepare to weigh in on major races, including contests for governor and the U.S. Senate.

Surinder Singh, director of community outreach and civic engagement for the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said voting gives people an opportunity to make their voices heard and have a say in the decisions that affect their lives.

“There's a saying in D.C. that either you're at the table or on the menu, so we don't want to be on the menu. We want to be at the table, and the only way our voices can be heard is by participating in our civic duty,” Singh said.

Early voting underway in Cuyahoga County

In Cuyahoga County, early in-person voting began October 6 at the Board of Elections' new location on Superior Avenue.

The facility was designed to better accommodate voters, offering more indoor space for check-in and waiting. Election officials say the new location will help the county manage crowds during a busy election season.

Anthony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, said officials expect a significant number of ballots to be cast before Election Day.

“We will have 30% of the votes cast prior to Election Day, which is great,” Perlatti said.

Cuyahoga County has historically been a leader in early voting in Ohio. The county's new facility is intended to make the process more manageable for voters and election staff alike.

News 5 also spoke with voters about why they chose to cast their ballots early. One voter, Arlene, described early voting as a necessity.

Election Day is November 3

As the election approaches, organizers with the Vote Is Sacred Tour are encouraging Ohioans to learn about the candidates and issues, make a plan to vote, and exercise their right to participate.

Their message is that voting goes beyond party affiliation. It is an opportunity for people to help shape decisions affecting their families, neighborhoods, and future.

