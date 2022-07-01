Watch Now
Crash on I-90 westbound beyond SR-44, lanes closed

Take exit 200 and use SR-2 to avoid the area
OHGo
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 16:23:49-04

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A crash on I-90 westbound at mile marker 198.8, just beyond SR-44, has closed westbound lanes of I-90, according to a tweet from the Lake County Sheriff on Friday afternoon.

The two semi-truck accident has caused the road to be closed. According to the Twitter account, if travelers are heading westbound approaching the area, the Sheriff suggests getting off on exit 200 and taking SR-2 north to avoid the accident.

Lake County Sheriff advises motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

