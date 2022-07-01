LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A crash on I-90 westbound at mile marker 198.8, just beyond SR-44, has closed westbound lanes of I-90, according to a tweet from the Lake County Sheriff on Friday afternoon.

2 SEMI TRUCK ACCIDENT ON WEST BOUND I 90 AT THE 198.8 MILE MARKER PLEASE AVOID THE AERA https://t.co/5XIJot1Hsw — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) July 1, 2022

The two semi-truck accident has caused the road to be closed. According to the Twitter account, if travelers are heading westbound approaching the area, the Sheriff suggests getting off on exit 200 and taking SR-2 north to avoid the accident.

IF YOU ARE ON WESTBOUND I 90 EAST OF EXIT 200 PLEASE EXIT THERE AND GO NORTH TO SR 2 https://t.co/q7kmhcckOA — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) July 1, 2022

Lake County Sheriff advises motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

