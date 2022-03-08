Show us how much you are paying at the pump

With gas prices on the rise and not looking to come down soon, we wanted to give our viewers the chance to help each other pinpoint the cheapest places to fuel up, or at least share the pain.

We're asking viewers to send photos of the prices they're paying for gas at stations near them. You can email them to pics@wews.com, or send them in a message to us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Please include the exact location, date and time that the photo was taken, and include prices for standard, midgrade and premium gasoline, if possible.

We'll collect these reports and place them on an interactive map, so you can see how much you can expect to pay in your area.

