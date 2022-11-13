I-90 E closed in Avon between Nagel and Crocker due to accident, use Detroit as an alternate

AVON, Ohio — According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 Eastbound is closed in Avon between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. According to police, drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.

IR90 EB closed between Nagel Rd and Crocker Rd due to a serious accident. Use Detroit Rd as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/2dx5jqmWc7 — Avon, OH Police (@AvonOHPolice) November 13, 2022

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Browns Countdown

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.