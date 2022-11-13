Watch Now
I-90 E closed in Avon between Nagel and Crocker due to accident, use Detroit as an alternate

City of Avon
Posted at 12:48 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 12:53:20-05

AVON, Ohio — According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 Eastbound is closed in Avon between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. According to police, drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.

