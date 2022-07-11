Watch Now
I-90 eastbound reopens after crash at Riverside Drive

Ohio Department of Transportation Cleveland
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 17:21:18-04

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — I-90 eastbound is closed at Riverside Drive in Willoughby due to a crash, according to a tweet from the Ohio Department of Transportation Cleveland.

See a livestream of the crash and backup from ODOT cameras below:

ODOT advises drivers to use an alternate route in the meantime.

