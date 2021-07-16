RTA Blue and Green line rail service to be suspended from Aug. 8 through Oct. 2

CLEVELAND — For those that ride the RTA’s Blue and Green line rail service, it may be time to consider what your route will look like for a short period of time. The RTA announced that August 8 through October 2 the service east of Tower City will be replaced with 67R buses.

There will be an eight week GCRTA track construction project that will take place between the Buckeye-Woodhill stop and Shaker Square, according to the RTA. The 67R buses that will be replacing the light rail will be taking a special route during the construction. This will be operating from Green Road via Van Aken Blvd and Warrensville Center Road. There will be 67R stops at Woodland-E.55 and Woodland E-79. The stop for Tower City is located on W. Prospect at W. 3rd St.

The RTA said this will not be stopping at the E. 55th stop or at the Tri-C-Campus District Station and those riders hoping to access those stops can use the Red Line instead.

There will be orange 67R bus stop signs denoting the new route, and the Waterfront Line rail service will remain suspended during this time.

Regular Light Rail service is scheduled to continue on Sunday, October 3, according to the RTA.

