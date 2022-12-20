Semi crash through guardrail into ravine on I-77 S in Richfield causing slowdowns

RICHFIELD, Ohio — A semi crashed through a guardrail into a ravine on I-77 south near Wheatley Road in Richfield Tuesday morning.

News 5 Airtracker captured footage of the overturned semi and subsequent delays with only being one lane open on the interstate. Crews are currently working to clear the debris, but it could take several hours.

According to Richfield Police, no injuries have been reported.

No further information has been provided at this time.

