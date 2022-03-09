2 bridges on St. Clair Avenue closed for sink hole

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County officials announced Wednesday that two bridges on St. Clair Avenue are closed due to a sinkhole.

According to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works Bridge Inspection Division, Bridge 0440 over MLK Boulevard and Bridge 0444 over Doan Brook in Cleveland are closed until further notice.

A detour in both directions is available along East 105th Street, Lakeshore Boulevard, N. Marginal Road to East East 72nd Street.

No further information has been provided.

