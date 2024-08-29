2 dead in crash on I-90 WB in Euclid

Some westbound lanes on I-90 near East 200th Street in Euclid will be closed until midnight due to a fatal crash, Euclid Police said.
The area will be reduced to two or less lanes while an investigation is being conducted.
Two people have been confirmed dead as a result of the crash, police said.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to look for alternative routes.
This stretch of freeway was recently designated as a safety corridor by the governor.
Gov. DeWine announces new safety corridor on I-90
RELATED: Gov. DeWine announces new safety corridor on I-90
Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center