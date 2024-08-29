Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

2 dead in crash on I-90 WB in Euclid

Some lanes to be closed until midnight
CLE148-L.jpg
Ohio Department of Transportation
CLE148-L.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Some westbound lanes on I-90 near East 200th Street in Euclid will be closed until midnight due to a fatal crash, Euclid Police said.

The area will be reduced to two or less lanes while an investigation is being conducted.

Two people have been confirmed dead as a result of the crash, police said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to look for alternative routes.

This stretch of freeway was recently designated as a safety corridor by the governor.

Gov. DeWine announces new safety corridor on I-90

RELATED: Gov. DeWine announces new safety corridor on I-90

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.