9 Northeast Ohio bridges to get major upgrades

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will be giving $28 million to the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair, replace or demolish 24 bridges in the state, including nine in Northeast Ohio.
Here's how the funds will be spent:
Rehabilitation
DeWine announced that the state will spend $550,000 rehabilitating the Kent Street Bridge in Akron.
In Cleveland, $2 million will be spent to rehabilitate the Martin Luther King Drive Jr. Bridge.
Replacement
Two bridges in Cleveland will be getting replaced thanks to the funding.
- The Garfield Parkway Bridge in the Metroparks. The state will be spending $1,567,500 to replace that bridge.
- The Old Highland Road Bridge in the Metroparks for $2 million
In Solon, the state will be replacing the Enterprise Parkway Bridge for $1,187,500.
Two bridges in Medina will also be replaced with the funding. The state will be spending nearly $4 million to replace the Prospect and Huntington bridges.
Demolition
In Maple Heights, the Greenhurst Drive Bridge is scheduled to be demolished for $516,000.
