9 Northeast Ohio bridges to get major upgrades

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will be giving $28 million to the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair, replace or demolish 24 bridges in the state, including nine in Northeast Ohio.

Here's how the funds will be spent:

Rehabilitation

DeWine announced that the state will spend $550,000 rehabilitating the Kent Street Bridge in Akron.

In Cleveland, $2 million will be spent to rehabilitate the Martin Luther King Drive Jr. Bridge.

Replacement

Two bridges in Cleveland will be getting replaced thanks to the funding.



The Garfield Parkway Bridge in the Metroparks. The state will be spending $1,567,500 to replace that bridge.

The Old Highland Road Bridge in the Metroparks for $2 million

In Solon, the state will be replacing the Enterprise Parkway Bridge for $1,187,500.

Two bridges in Medina will also be replaced with the funding. The state will be spending nearly $4 million to replace the Prospect and Huntington bridges.

Demolition

In Maple Heights, the Greenhurst Drive Bridge is scheduled to be demolished for $516,000.

