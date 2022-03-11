Bridge repairs over Rocky River start soon

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will start bridge repairs over the Rocky River on March 21.

According to ODOT, crews will begin slope repairs on the I-90, I-480 and SR-10 bridges over Rocky River, Lakewood, Fairview Park and Cleveland.

Valley Parkway, which winds through the Rocky River Reservation, will be closed under I-90 through April for repairs.

The detour is as follows: Detroit Road to Wooster Road to Rockliff Drive.

ODOT said bridge work will be dependent on the weather, but the estimated project completion date is June.

