Car fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve closes westbound lane

Cody Murphy | News 5
Car that caught fire, closing lanes of I-90 near Dead Man's Curve.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 16:24:50-04

CLEVELAND — A car on fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve has closed one westbound lane beyond SR-2, according to Cleveland Fire and ODOT.

Cleveland Fire officials tweeted at about 3:35 p.m. that they were responding to the car fire.

Information from ODOT showed westbound lanes closed and a significant traffic backup on I-90 heading west towards Dead Man's Curve.

Backed-up traffic due to a car fire on I-90.

An ODOT traffic camera showed smoke coming from the area at about 3:40 p.m., but the smoke was gone by about 4 p.m.

The road was partially reopened as of 4:20 p.m., but the right lane remained closed from past SR-2 to Superior Avenue, according to ODOT.

