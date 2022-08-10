Car fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve closes westbound lane

CLEVELAND — A car on fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve has closed one westbound lane beyond SR-2, according to Cleveland Fire and ODOT.

Cleveland Fire officials tweeted at about 3:35 p.m. that they were responding to the car fire.

1535hrs.

Be advised. #ClevelandFirefighters are responding to a car fire at I-90 westbound just passed “dead man’s curve” — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) August 10, 2022

Information from ODOT showed westbound lanes closed and a significant traffic backup on I-90 heading west towards Dead Man's Curve.

ODOT Backed-up traffic due to a car fire on I-90.

An ODOT traffic camera showed smoke coming from the area at about 3:40 p.m., but the smoke was gone by about 4 p.m.

The road was partially reopened as of 4:20 p.m., but the right lane remained closed from past SR-2 to Superior Avenue, according to ODOT.

