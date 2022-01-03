Center Street Bridge in the Flats closing for 10 months today

CLEVELAND — The Center Street swing bridge will be closed for 10 months beginning Monday as construction crews work to restore the driving surface of the bridge as well as refurbishing the sidewalks and adding new lighting.

“The Center Street Bridge is unique because it has a steel grate on it,” said ODOT District 12 public information officer Brent Kovacs to News 5 in November. “We’re going be replacing that steel grate on the driving surface. There’s also an area that’s concrete and steel, so we’re replacing that as well. The sidewalk is a concrete and steel mix, so we’re going to be replacing that with fiberglass.”

By pushing the start of the project back to January of 2022, ODOT will be able to work continuously and have all the work completed in about 10 months.

River traffic will be maintained throughout construction as crews will be working on the bridge in the “open” position. The bridge’s unique shape and anatomy also pose some challenges to construction workers while they complete repairs.

Construction is expected to wrap up in November 2022. The detour for traffic to get around the closure is Main Avenue, to West. 25th street to Columbus Road.

