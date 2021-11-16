Watch
Crash closes Columbus Road in the Flats

Jon Rudder | News 5 Cleveland.
Crash on Columbus Road in the Flats.
Posted at 7:16 AM, Nov 16, 2021
CLEVELAND — Columbus Road near West Avenue in the Flats is closed due to a crash.

AirTracker 5 was over the crash where a car took out a utility pole.

Cleveland police and Cleveland fire responded to the crash.

A 38-year-old male was transported in serious condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to FirstEnergy, between 21 and 100 customers are affected by a power outage caused by the toppled utility pole.

News 5 is reaching out to police for additional information.

