Crash closes Columbus Road in the Flats

CLEVELAND — Columbus Road near West Avenue in the Flats is closed due to a crash.
AirTracker 5 was over the crash where a car took out a utility pole.
Cleveland police and Cleveland fire responded to the crash.
A 38-year-old male was transported in serious condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.
According to FirstEnergy, between 21 and 100 customers are affected by a power outage caused by the toppled utility pole.
News 5 is reaching out to police for additional information.
