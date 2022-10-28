Deadly fuel tanker crash shuts down State Route 8 southbound lanes in Stow

STOW, Ohio — Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning after a deadly fuel tanker crash.

The crash happened between Graham and Steels Corner roads after a gasoline tanker truck overturned and caught fire.

The truck caused charring on parts of the roadway, trees, and grass.

The only thing remaining from the truck is twisted metal and burned-out steel.

Southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Emergency crews have been at the scene since 2 a.m. cleaning up the accident.